Santa Rosa police seek help in finding witnesses to fatal park shooting

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying witnesses who saw the confrontation that resulted in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Santa Rosa man earlier this month.

Santa Rosa police, on Monday, released grainy images taken from a nearby surveillance camera of Hilliard Comstock Northwest Community Park around 8:30 p.m. April 2, about the time Connor Bundock was shot.

Three cyclists can be seen heading east between Hilliard Comstock Middle School and the baseball field where police found Bundock suffering from at least one gunshot.

One of the bikes has mismatched tires and at least two of the cyclists had backpacks, police said.

Other images show a lone cyclist around the northwest side of the middle school. He appears to be wearing a dark-red jacket and jeans.

Santa Rosa police are looking for two people believed responsible for the shooting, which appears to have been a random attack.

Bundock was with his friends near one of the park’s baseball fields when the two unidentified individuals approached and made “gang challenges,” according to Santa Rosa police.

They got into an argument with Bundock and one of them fatally shot him before fleeing, police said

Bundock’s father told The Press Democrat his son may have been protecting his friends when he was hurt.

His death marks Santa Rosa’s third homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information may call Santa Rosa police at 707-543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to any arrests is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund.

Funeral services for Bundock are scheduled for 3 p.m. April 16 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home in Santa Rosa. Loved ones have started a gofundme.com fundraiser to cover costs.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.