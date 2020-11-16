Subscribe

Santa Rosa police seek hit-and-run driver who crashed into tent with two occupants

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2020, 6:11PM
Santa Rosa police are looking for help tracking down a young woman who walked away after crashing her car into an occupied tent and a tree Saturday morning near College Avenue and Fourth Street.

She reportedly ran a red light, swerved to avoid a collision and struck a tent with two homeless people inside on her way to hitting a tree that stopped her car.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday in the small triangular park formed by the three-way intersection of College and Fourth across from Chelino’s Mexican eatery, police Lt. Marcus Sprague said.

The two people in the tent were treated for minor injuries, including pain and a laceration, Sprague said.

The driver fled the scene on foot, carrying a small dog.

She was described as a white woman in her early 20s, wearing a black sweatshirt and striped or checkered stretch pants.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to call police at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

