Santa Rosa police seek missing 30-year-old woman who walked away from care facility

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 11, 2021, 9:26PM
The Santa Rosa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who walked away from a Sonoma Avenue residential care facility about 4 p.m. Friday.

The woman, Michaela Powell, is 30 years old, 5 feet tall with a small build, brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray leggings and white shoes.

Powell has medical issues that affect her cognitive skills, and requires medication. She is new to the facility and may not know the area.

Police ask that if you see Powell, call 707-528-5222 and mention case number 21-6295.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

