Santa Rosa police seek second suspect in fatal shooting outside bar

Santa Rosa police on Tuesday were working to identify a second suspect in a shooting over the weekend that left a 27-year-old man dead outside a bar in the southwest part of the city.

Police arrested Fogatia Fuiava, 29, of Santa Rosa on suspicion of murder Monday morning. But surveillance camera footage of the shooting on Saturday night showed two men with handguns firing at Kenneth McDaniel in the parking lot at Whiskey Tip, a bar on Sebastopol Road, police said.

McDaniel, a Santa Rosa resident, was shot multiple times and died of his injuries, according to police.

Sgt. Brandon Matthias said investigators had “active leads” on the identity of the second suspect.

Matthias described the shooting, which was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, as a “targeted“ incident. McDaniel and the two shooters attended a rap concert at Whiskey Tip and there were “some words exchanged” between them at the bar, he said.

McDaniel and the shooters knew each other but were not friends, Matthias said. Police were still puzzling over the relationship between the men and what they said to each other before the shooting.

"There was some relationship there,“ Matthias said. ”We’re still working on the details of that and trying to determine the exact motive.“

Josh Porter, who has owned Whiskey Tip for about four years, said surveillance camera footage shows the shooters approaching McDaniel as he was getting into his truck and “unloading” bullets at him.

Porter, who wasn’t at the bar when the shooting happened, said none of his employees recognized McDaniel. Porter also said he didn’t recognize Fuiava after looking at his arrest mug shot.

The bar hosts live music on Friday and Saturday nights and regularly schedules other entertainment, including wrestling matches and fashion shows. The various events attract different crowds and Porter speculated that McDaniel “was probably just there for that event” on Saturday.

He described the violence over the weekend as “a one-off” and said it was a shock for the bar’s staff.

“We’ve never had an incident, nothing nearly like this,” Porter said. “We’ve had a couple fights like there are in every bar, but this one hit pretty hard.”

“My thoughts are with (McDaniel’s) family and friends,” Porter said. “That’s the hardest part about this. My condolences to them.”

The bar shut down after the shooting on Saturday and closed early again on Sunday. It’s scheduled to be open regular hours for the rest of the week, and concerts are scheduled for the weekend, Porter said.

