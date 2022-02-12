Santa Rosa police seek suspect in electric bike theft

Santa Rosa police are seeking a man wanted in three counties for property and identity theft who is accused of renting an electric bike and never returning it.

Andrew Busch, 34, of an unknown city, has been charged by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office with felony burglary, felony identity theft and felony grand theft. He also has active felony arrest warrants out of Marin and Contra Costa counties for similar crimes, according to a news release Friday from Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The theft at a Santa Rosa business occurred Jan. 23 when a man, later identified as Busch, used a fraudulent ID and credit card to rent a red Specialized Levo SL e-bike, business owners told police. The bike, valued at more than $7,000, was never returned, Mahurin said.

Santa Rosa police detectives working with other agencies to identify the suspect were notified of a similar investigation in a Contra Costa County city that named Busch, according to the release.

A reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Busch’s arrest is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund, Mahurin said.

Anyone who has information that would help with the case or who knows Busch’s location is asked to contact Santa Rosa police through the department’s online tip line at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.