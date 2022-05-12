Santa Rosa police seeking footage of sideshow shooting

Santa Rosa police are encouraging witnesses to provide footage of a May 5 shooting that injured a 22-year-old man during an illegal sideshow involving 200 vehicles.

Investigators are “specifically seeking video or photographs” to identify whomever is responsible for the shooting, which took place at Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.

Police describe the victim as a spectator during the event, which took place during Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body. He was still being treated for his injuries as of Wednesday, but is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information may call 707-543-3590.

