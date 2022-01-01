Santa Rosa police seeking vehicle in investigation
Santa Rosa police are seeking a vehicle seen in the area of Fulton Road and West College Avenue on Friday at 1:30 p.m. They believe the people in the vehicle may have information about an incident that occurred in the area at that time that would help with their investigation.
Authorities described the vehicle as an early 1980s model Toyota 4-Runner with fading yellow paint, stock tires, an American flag sticker in the rear window and some sort of toy or figurine glued to the hood in a news release Saturday.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Sgt. Patricia Seffens at 707-543-4014 or pseffens@srcity.org. Reference SRPD case number 21-14495. No other details were available about the incident.
