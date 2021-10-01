Santa Rosa police seeking victims of fraud, theft suspect

Santa Rosa police arrested a man suspected of identity theft and fraud last week after they found personal information of over 100 people in his Santa Rosa home.

Police are now looking for more possible victims.

The man, Daniel McRae, 27, is suspected of using the stolen information to apply for credit cards, loans and create online accounts in victims’ names, according to a news release.

McRae was first investigated by police after he used a false name and fraudulent documents to obtain a car loan and buy a car at a local car dealership in early September.

Detectives surveyed McRae and determine he was associated with several locations.

On Sept. 22, detectives arrested McRae during a traffic stop, in southwest Santa Rosa.

At the time of his arrest, McRae had “significant amounts of mail and other documents” in his car, which contained personal identifying information of multiple victims, the release said.

On the same day, detectives conducted search warrants at two homes he was associated with and a storage unit. They found an unregistered and loaded firearm, evidence of fraudulent credit cards and identification cards, stolen mail and personal information included Social Security numbers, birthdays, addresses, names and maiden names.

McRae was on formal probation for five separate cases of burglary, forgery, identity theft, and felon in possession of a firearm.

McRae was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for 27 new felonies including identity theft, forgeries, grand theft of a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation, according to the release.

Detectives believe there are more victims in Santa Rosa and across Sonoma County and California. Police released his mugshot on Friday in case others may recognize him.

Possible victims should see if their identity has been stolen by checking if they have unknown lines of credit or suspicious activity on their bank accounts, the release said.

Santa Rosa police are asking potential victims to contact Property Crimes Detective Tim Gooler at tgooler@srcity.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.