Santa Rosa police seeks public’s help in locating missing 71-year-old woman

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2021, 11:06AM

Santa Rosa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 71-year-old woman last seen by her family Sunday morning in Santa Rosa

Concepcion Rodriguez-Bravo “was upset and may have voluntarily left her residence with multiple suitcases,” authorities said in an announcement early Monday.

Rodriguez-Bravo was last seen at 7 a.m. near the intersection of Papago Court and Apache Street. She does not have a car and may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Rodriguez-Bravo’s location to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.

