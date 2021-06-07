Santa Rosa police seeks public’s help in locating missing 71-year-old woman

Santa Rosa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 71-year-old woman last seen by her family Sunday morning in Santa Rosa

Concepcion Rodriguez-Bravo “was upset and may have voluntarily left her residence with multiple suitcases,” authorities said in an announcement early Monday.

Rodriguez-Bravo was last seen at 7 a.m. near the intersection of Papago Court and Apache Street. She does not have a car and may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Rodriguez-Bravo’s location to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.

