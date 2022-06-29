Santa Rosa police seize 500 pounds of illegal fireworks

Police have arrested a Santa Rosa man on suspicion of felony possession of about 500 pounds of illegal and dangerous fireworks.

Jaime Antonio Moreno, 31, also was arrested on suspicion of violating probation, a misdemeanor, and booked into Sonoma County Jail, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said in a Nixle alert Tuesday.

Police received a tip on Monday about Moreno, who is known to sell illegal fireworks in Santa Rosa and throughout the county that have been used in recent illegal sideshows, Mahurin said.

Sideshows are illegal demonstrations of automotive stunts that often pop up in vacant lots and public intersections. The illegal fireworks are often also used in Fourth of July gatherings, Mahurin said.

Police served a search warrant on Monday at Moreno’s residence in the 4900 block of Old Redwood Highway and discovered the stash of fireworks, he said.

In advance of the July Fourth holiday, police and the Santa Rosa Fire Department will increase patrol staffing to proactively search for illegal fireworks, officials said.

Penalties for violations of laws concerning dangerous fireworks could include a citation, with fines up to $1,000 or arrest, Mahurin said.

