Santa Rosa police seize ’ghost guns,’ $14,700 and drugs during traffic stop

A “loaded ghost gun,” Santa Rosa police say they seized from a Sebastopol man during a traffic stop Saturday. Authorities said this weapon is “particularly disturbing due to the small size and folding grip, making it more concealable than most pistols.” (Courtesy Santa Rosa Police Department)

A 35-year-old Sebastopol man was arrested on suspicion of a number of weapons and drug offenses Saturday after a Santa Rosa police officer found him carrying two “ghost guns” and more than $14,000 cash during a traffic stop, officials said.

Jose Arroyo-Salinas was arrested and jailed on suspicion of several offenses including possessing an unregistered gun, possessing a loaded unregistered gun, possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possessing a controlled substance while armed, according to Santa Rosa police.

Authorities said the discoveries were made by police shortly after 5:30 p.m. during a traffic stop near Moorland and Bellevue avenues.

While speaking to the driver and the passenger, Arroyo-Salinas, an officer noticed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, authorities said.

An investigation of the open container lead to an officer searching a backpack inside the vehicle, officials said.

A “loaded ... unregistered ’ghost gun,’ narcotic-related items and approximately $14,700,” found inside a backpack, Santa Rosa police say they seized during a traffic stop on Saturday.(Courtesy Santa Rosa Police Department)

Owned by Arroyo-Salinas, the backpack contained a “loaded, unserialized and unregistered ’ghost gun,’ narcotic-related items and approximately $14,700,” police said.

A search of Arroyo-Salinas turned up another “loaded ghost gun,” police said, adding that this weapon was “particularly disturbing due to the small size and folding grip, making it more concealable than most pistols.”

Authorities also recovered a “usable quantity of cocaine.”

