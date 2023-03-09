Santa Rosa police seize knife at Amarosa Academy; student, 15, arrested

A student at an alternative high school in Santa Rosa was arrested Tuesday after bringing a large hunting knife to school, police said.

The 15-year-old boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, is a freshman at Amarosa Academy. Police responded to the school’s Dutton Avenue campus at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday after being called by school administrators, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

The school is one of two alternative education campuses operated by the Sonoma County Office of Education for students who have had trouble in traditional school settings, said SCOE spokesperson Eric Wittmershaus. Amarosa has 55 students in grades 7 through 12, he said.

Students have to check their backpacks in when they enter the school, Wittmershaus said.

When staff checked the student’s bag they found the knife in a sheath concealed in the plastic lining of a binder, Mahurin said.

In light of the March 1 stabbing death of a student at Montgomery High School and the knife’s size, administrators called police, Wittmershaus said, adding the knife never entered the school’s campus at large or any area where there were students.

The student was detained in the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center and arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a dangerous weapon on campus, Mahurin said.

