Santa Rosa police to begin keeping racial data

Santa Rosa police will begin collecting demographic data on people its officers stop earlier than state law requires in an effort to quantify and ultimately prevent racial profiling.

Chief Ray Navarro said Wednesday the department is working to begin gathering certain demographic details about pedestrian and traffic stops by 2021, one year earlier than required by the state Racial and Identity Profiling Act.

The law, passed in 2015, gave smaller departments like Santa Rosa time to lay the groundwork for such data collection. Santa Rosa is required to begin collecting the information by 2022 and reporting the findings to the state in 2023.

“We need to go back and ask ‘What does use of force look like in terms of the demographics of the community?’ ” Navarro said Wednesday during a wide-ranging virtual discussion with The Press Democrat’s Editorial Board.

The department sends reports each year to the state Department of Justice about its officers’ use of force, citizen complaints and arrest demographics — but not about who officers decide to stop and why.

Critics of law enforcement have argued for years that police stop minorities more frequently than whites based on stereotypes or racial bias, which prompted the state law requiring departments to begun collecting and reporting the information.

The accelerated gathering of racial data comes as Sonoma County and the rest of the country grapple with perceived racial inequities in policing in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in May.

Thousands of protesters in demonstrations throughout Sonoma County have challenged Navarro and other law enforcement leaders over traditional policing methods that many people of color feel have been discriminatory. Gathering demographic data about traffic and pedestrian stops will give Santa Rosa police a baseline to learn from, Navarro said.

“I’ve asked my staff to make sure we’re starting to gather that information by 2021. We’re going to start before we have to and right now we’re getting some work done to make sure we have the ability to collect the data that’s required by state,” he said.

“We’re hoping to have it up and running before 2021. If not, it will start January 1, 2021.”

Navarro said he believes law enforcement should be “an agent of change” in solving the racial divide surrounding policing.

“It starts here in our community and then it grows out from there,” he said.

The law also mandates a report each year from the board that oversees the data collection.

In its 2020 report, statewide data shows Black individuals represented a higher proportion of those stopped than their relative proportion of the population. Officers searched Black people at a rate nearly three times the rate at which they searched white people.

It also showed that when officers searched people, contraband or evidence was generally found on white individuals at higher rates than individuals from all other racial groups.

Navarro said his department supports peaceful demonstration and showed restraint in allowing protests to proceed until some in the crowds became violent, throwing objects at officers. He also acknowledges there have been complaints, and a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a handful of protesters who said they suffered serious injuries while peacefully protesting.

“An independent investigator will be assigned to some of these incidents,” he said. “We feel it’s important to be completely transparent. If something arises, we will address it.”

Navarro said he believes his department does a good job weeding out racist applicants before they become officers.

“I don’t believe that the Santa Rosa Police Department has a significant issue with racial tensions,” he said. “Do those things come up? We’re dealing with racial tensions right now and we’re dealing with that. But I think we’re better than most of the country.

“But we have to look at ourselves right now and say, ‘Where are we?’ We want to be a diverse department and we’re working on that. I want to be able to reflect our community.”

The department has a way to go with that, he acknowledged. Minorities, who account for 36% of the county’s population, make up less than 10% of the Santa Rosa Police Department, he said.

Navarro and other city leaders are in the midst of an extended effort to listen to community concerns, potentially leading to policy changes.

He is creating an advisory committee of diverse community members, a City Council subcommittee is discussing police reforms and the city is in the process of hiring a new independent police auditor, a position that has been vacant for more than a year.

