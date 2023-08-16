Police will be screening drivers to see if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol during a checkpoint this weekend in an undisclosed location in Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa Police Department will set up the checkpoint at a location determined by data regarding impaired-driving-related collisions from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Josh Medeiros said in a news release.

Police are conducting the checkpoint in order to further discourage impaired driving under the influence of alcohol, weed and other drugs and improve traffic safety.

In previous checkpoints, drivers have also been cited for violations such as driving with a suspended license.

The checkpoint is paid for by a grant from the state through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

