Santa Rosa police to set up DUI checkpoint Friday night

The checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed site determined by factors such as where more DUI crashes have occurred.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2023, 11:45AM
Updated 23 minutes ago

Santa Rosa Police will evaluate motorists’ sobriety Friday night during a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location.

The checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at a site determined by factors such as where more DUI crashes have occurred, Santa Rosa police said in a news release.

The purpose of the checkpoint, which is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, is to remove impaired drivers from roadways.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI could face a suspended license and an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, the release said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.