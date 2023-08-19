Santa Rosa police officers made arrests for unlawful possession of firearms Friday night in three separate incidents, police said Saturday.

At about 6 p.m., officers on the department’s special enforcement team attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop near Sebastopol Road and Roseland Avenue, when it fled westbound on Sebastopol Road, then north on Stony Point Road, then eastbound on Highway 12, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The suspect vehicle passed the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and turned southbound on Farmers Lane toward Bennett Valley Road. Officers pursued the vehicle into the neighborhood along Brighham Avenue and Vallejo Street, where the pursuit ended and three suspects were taken into custody.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Anthony Hernandez, 18, of Santa Rosa. Officers said a 14 -year-old passenger was found with a loaded 9mm handgun in his pants pocket. A third juvenile was also taken into custody,

Hernandez was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possessing a firearm not registered to him as owner and evading arrest. He also was booked under the gang enhancement law that provides more severe penalties for crimes committed for a gang. The two juveniles were booked at the Juvenile Justice Center.

At about 7:45 p.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Sebastopol Road and Boyd Street pulled over a black Dodge Charger with dark window tint for a traffic stop.

While talking to the driver, Jesus Diaz-Mora of Santa Rosa, the officer noticed an odor of fresh, unburned cannabis. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately five pounds of marijuana and a loaded, concealed Glock 9mm handgun, according to police.

Diaz-Mora was booked on suspicion of illegal transportation of marijuana for sale as well as possession of a loaded, concealed firearm.

Shortly at 9 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he noticed trespassers at Santa Rosa Avenue near First Street and stopped them to obtain identification and conduct a records check for outstanding warrants.

One of them, Marayamah Smith of Santa Rosa, ran away and the officer pursued and caught him. As Smith fell, a loaded .357 magnum revolver fell out of the bottom of his pants leg, according to police.

After the officer handcuffed Smith and retrieved the weapon, a record check revealed Smith was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition. Smith also had four outstanding warrants for his arrest and was in possession of suspected narcotics.

Smith was booked on his outstanding warrants and on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and possessing a weapon and ammunition as a convicted felon.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.