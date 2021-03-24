Santa Rosa police: Tuesday night shootings weren’t related

Police believe that two shootings that occurred within hours of each other Tuesday night were not related.

The Santa Rosa Police Department in fact investigated four separate reports of shootings on Tuesday night, but ruled two of them unfounded as the city grappled with a violent night overall, with a fatal car crash into a homeless camp in addition to the gunfire.

A shooting reported at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night that left one man injured involved two parties shooting at each other in the area of the Coddington Mall Apartments, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Wednesday morning.

Police stopped a vehicle described in the incident on Highway 101, and found a man with a gunshot wound on his way to a hospital. The man also had an illegal firearm, Mahurin said.

Police have not yet identified the other party or learned the reason why the shooting began, Mahurin said.

There was another report of a shooting just before 8:00 p.m. that turned out to be false. A caller from western Santa Rosa reported being chased and shot at by the occupants of a light colored Mercedes. Police ruled there had been no gunfire, however, and were looking into the possibility of a road-rage incident, Mahurin said..

At around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the Martin Luther King Park in southeast Santa Rosa. In that incident, someone in a vehicle fired one round, Mahurin said. Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made, he said.

The shootings at Coddington Mall Apartments and the park four miles away do not appear “tied together by any means,” Mahurin said Wednesday morning.

Witnesses initially also reported a shooting in connection with a death at a small Santa Rosa homeless encampment later in the night. Investigators in that case, in which a man is suspected of deliberately plowing his car into the encampment and killing a woman, ruled there was no shooting involved.

