Santa Rosa police: Two ‘ghost guns’ seized in separate arrests

Two Santa Rosa men were behind bars Sunday following their arrests in separate incidents in which police say they each were found to be carrying a “ghost gun.”

According to a news release issued by Santa Rosa police, “both firearms appear to be Polymer80 ‘ghost guns,’ which are unregulated and unregistered guns that are typically assembled privately after purchasing the individual parts or kits online.”

In the first incident, police said, 19-year-old Alberto Arias was arrested on suspicion of three offenses: carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

According to the release, at about 1 a.m. Sunday, a Santa Rosa police officer stopped a vehicle along Dutton Avenue and West Barham Road.

The driver, who authorities identified as Arias, allegedly reached toward the floorboard “ignoring instructions to stop and to exit the car,” the release stated.

After the officer pulled Arias from the vehicle and handcuffed him, police said, a search of the vehicle turned up a “loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun equipped with a 26-round magazine ... under the driver’s seat.”

About three hours later, the same officer who arrested Arias, stopped another man who was walking along Brockhurst Drive and West Third Street.

“The officer learned the man was wanted for an unrelated charge and arrested him,” according to the news release. “Prior to contacting the man, the officer heard what he believed to be the ‘clink’ of metal hitting the ground.

“A search of the area uncovered a .357 caliber semi-automatic handgun wrapped in a black ski mask,” police said, adding, “The gun was not loaded.”

Devin Braddi, 27, was arrested on suspicion of two offenses: carrying a concealed firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

