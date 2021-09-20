Santa Rosa police: Two homes hit by bullets in gang shooting

Santa Rosa police are investigating after two homes were hit by gunfire over the weekend in a suspected gang shooting on the western side of the city.

Police responded around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday to a reported gang fight in the 700 block of West College Avenue, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

“Once there, officers learned that an unknown number of suspects had fired a gun and then fled the area,“ the alert said.

Both of the homes hit by bullets were occupied but nobody was injured, police said.

Investigators found gang graffiti that appeared fresh on a nearby fence and witnesses reported hearing people shouting gang slogans before the shooting.

The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Police are urging anyone with information to call the department at 707-528-5222.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.