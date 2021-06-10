Police: Woman shot in parking lot of Santa Rosa park in 'critical condition'

A woman who was shot multiple times on Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Santa Rosa park remains hospitalized and in critical condition, police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. at Bayer Park & Gardens, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The woman, who police declined to identify, was conscious when authorities arrived at the park on West Avenue and Rose Meadow Court. She was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, which police described as potentially life-threatening.

Police don’t have a description of the shooter or the suspect’s vehicle, Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. He said investigators were headed to the hospital where the victim is being treated in hopes of gathering more details from her.

“We don’t know if there is a connection between victim and suspect because we don’t have a statement from the victim,” Mahurin said.

The shooting is the latest in a series of gunfire across the city since May 21. Three other shootings happened in parks: Dutch Flohr Park, Comstock Park and Andy Lopez Unity Park.

None of the shootings were fatal, and authorities are investigating whether any of them are linked.

Police do not believe the latest shooting is linked to any of the other recent incidents, Mahurin said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.