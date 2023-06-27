Santa Rosa power soccer team invites those with physical disabilities to play

The team practices every other weekend at the indoor gym at Sonoma County Family YMCA in Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa Phoenix is co-ed, and players come from all over the Bay Area to compete. Coach Ian Kinmont, an accomplished power soccer athlete in his own right, actively is trying to grow the team. He said that power soccer is a great opportunity for members of the disabled community to get out, get moving and get acquainted with new friends.

There are hundreds of amateur and semi-professional sports teams in the Santa Rosa area, but only one of them has the skills to control motorized wheelchairs and use them to bop 13-inch soccer balls into a goal.

The team, the Santa Rosa Phoenix, plays power soccer, a type of soccer where every player is grappling with a physical disability that limits their mobility.

Athletes' disabilities include quadriplegia, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, arthrogryposis and more.

Currently, the sport is played in 28 countries including the United States, and there are more than 100 teams here nationwide.

“The game is great fun,” he said. “It also presents a really easy opportunity for people to make friends with other people who are living with a lot of the same (physical disabilities).”

How to play power soccer

The game of power soccer is played indoors on a rubberized surface, usually at indoor gyms. The motorized wheelchairs, colloquially known as strike force chairs, work best on rubberized surfaces and playing outside actually can damage the chairs.

Players — there usually are four per team — affix a metal apparatus to the front of their chairs called a foot guard. This rectangular cage sits over a player’s feet, protecting them from injury and creating a strike point for each player to whack the soccer ball.

As players spin their chairs around to gain momentum on passes and shots, the foot guard acts as a foot of its own. The game plays out a little like soccer, only in real life.

In this game, the goal are just two freestanding posts on opposite sides of the court. In order for teams to get points, the ball must go through those posts just like in soccer. There’s no net connecting the two post to catch the ball, that way the players won’t have to worry about their wheelchairs getting stuck. The game is played on a regulation sized basketball court. There are two 20-minute halves and referees watching to ensure rules are being followed.

“It’s a lot harder than it looks,” said Kinmont, 30. “When you bring it all together, it can be rewarding.”

Power soccer certainly has its restrictions. While chairs are allowed to bump into each other, recklessness is discouraged and penalized. Furthermore, excessive speed, which referees monitor and which must remain slower than 6.2 mph, is treated as a foul and can earn a yellow card. Just like in regular soccer, two yellow cards equals a red card, or an automatic ejection from the game.

All told, power soccer has been around in some form for decades. In the 1970s, for instance, a group of teachers in France created a form of soccer suited to the abilities of students with serious physical disabilities. A group of Canadians built rules around the sport in 1982.

Power soccer finally came to the United States in 1988, debuting at the UC Berkeley after a group of disabled students decided they wanted a new activity. In other words, power soccer has had a deep connection to the Bay Area since the very beginning.

Kinmont embodies that connection. The Sebastopol resident plays for the Bay Area Resident Outreach & Recreation Program (BORP) Shockers, which regularly competes at the National Power Soccer Championships every year, and coaches a different team, the BORP Bombers.

Over the last decade or so, through his work with the Shockers, Kinmont has become one of the most decorated players in the history of the game — he has won the MVP award at nationals twice and has been voted into the all-star team five times. In June, he led the Shockers to a third-place finish at nationals in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Building a team of athletes

Naturally, then, Kinmont had some star power when he set out to start a team in Santa Rosa.

Technically, that process began when he picked up the game in 2009, continued during his tenure as a student at Santa Rosa Junior College from 2014-2017, and continued into 2019, when the Santa Rosa Phoenix got its start. The global pandemic stalled team development a bit — especially because many players had to stay isolated because they are being immunocompromised. Finally, earlier this summer, Kinmont started getting the word out again.

His mother, Naomi Hupert, helped by putting up fliers around Santa Rosa and worked with a local nonprofit organizations to share the news.