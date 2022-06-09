Santa Rosa prescribed burn set for Saturday

Smoke will likely be visible on Saturday from a prescribed burn in northern Santa Rosa, city officials said.

The burn is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but timing will vary based on weather conditions, officials said.

The burn site is a 9.73-acre parcel owned by the state west of Old Redwood Highway just north of Mendocino Avenue.

