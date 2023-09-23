The meeting will be held 6-8 p.m. virtually and Spanish translation will be available. Register via Eventbrite to receive a link to watch the webinar online or attend an in-person viewing of the webinar at the Utilities Field Office, 35 Stony Point Rd.

City housing staff will host a joint informational meeting with Burbank Housing on Sept. 27 to discuss the city loan program and a separate first-time homebuyer program being administered by Burbank that will provide an additional $100,000 to eligible first-time homebuyers.

Interested applicants can reach out with questions to program specialist Angela Morgan by emailing housingtrust@srcity.org or calling Housing and Community Services Department 707-543-3300.

Applications, once open, can be found online along with additional information about the program at srcity.org/dpal . Applications can be returned electronically via email to housingtrust@srcity.org or in person to the Housing and Community Services Department counter, 90 Santa Rosa Ave.

Staff with Santa Rosa’s Housing Trust Division will review applications and financial information. Participants who meet the requirements will have six months to complete a homebuyer education counseling session and close escrow.

— Participants must be preapproved for a mortgage loan. Homebuyers must contribute a minimum of 1% of the purchase price toward the down payment.

— The purchase price of the home may not exceed the average sale price for a home in the market, a figure updated monthly. The limit was $850,960 in July.

— Must meet income eligibility requirements. Household income can’t exceed 120% of the area median income, which is $122,950 for a two-person household.

— Must be a first-time homebuyer and planning to purchase a home in Santa Rosa. Eligible properties include single-family homes, condo units, cooperative units and manufactured homes.

— Prospective homebuyers must be a current Santa Rosa resident and have lived in the city for three years.

Loans must be repaid but payments will be deferred until the home is sold or repaid at the end of the 30-year term.

Funding will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out.

Applications for the program open Sept. 27 and prospective homebuyers can begin submitting their completed application and supporting financial materials Oct. 2.

Santa Rosa’s down payment assistance loan program will provide a maximum of 10% of the purchase price of a home up to $75,000 to eligible first-time homebuyers.

Could $75,000 help you get into your first home?

A new Santa Rosa program could help residents get into their first home by providing low-interest loans to pay for hefty upfront costs associated with the purchase.

Santa Rosa’s Down Payment Assistance Loan Program will provide a maximum of 10% of the purchase price up to $75,000 to eligible first-time homebuyers seeking to purchase a home within city limits.

City officials say the program is geared to help increase homeownership opportunities for more residents across a wider socioeconomic demographic as many struggle in a housing market dominated by low supply, high prices and inflation.

The median sale price for a home in Santa Rosa was about $753,000 in August, according to Redfin.

The program is one of several being rolled out by local governments and nonprofits to help alleviate a housing crunch that has priced out many younger households, as well as Black and Latino residents.

Santa Rosa’s program is targeted toward moderate income homebuyers who often earn too much to qualify for traditional subsidized housing programs but are still priced out of homeownership, said Nicole Del Fiorentino, the city’s housing and community services manager.

“This is going to have an immeasurable impact on our ability to get people into a home,” Council member Chris Rogers said.

The City Council set aside $2 million from the city’s 2017 fire settlement with PG&E to fund the initiative and it’s expected to assist an initial 26 to 30 households, Del Fiorentino said.

The loan program is open to residents who earn up to 120% of the area median income, or about $122,950 for a two-person household, and meet other eligibility criteria.

Loan payments will be deferred until the home is sold or until the end of the 30-year term, helping keep more money in homeowners’ pockets each month. As loans are repaid the funds will become available again to other homebuyers.

Applications will be available Sept. 27 and prospective homebuyers can begin submitting their completed forms and financial information Oct. 2. Funding will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out.

Officials anticipate funding will go quickly.

“It’s a limited amount of money and obviously we can’t help as many people as we’d like to but for the families that do get assistance it’s going to be life-changing to be able to buy a home in the community they want to live in,” Rogers said.

Prospective homebuyers could also tap into another assistance program being launched by nonprofit Burbank Housing that will provide up to $100,000 to eligible residents.

The city and Burbank will hold a virtual workshop 6-8 p.m. Sept. 27 to provide more information about the two programs and answer questions.

Down payments often a barrier

The down payment assistance program in Santa Rosa emerged from city discussions on how to spend a windfall of federal and other aid during the pandemic to alleviate poverty in the community, Rogers said.

The city’s Housing Authority has administered similar homeownership programs using state funds but it had been several years since funds had been available.

Ultimately, the City Council in February 2022 supported tapping PG&E settlement funds for the program, which was championed by then-Council member Jack Tibbetts.

Homeownership has long been seen as one of the easiest ways to build equity but the Bay Area’s high cost of living coupled with the economic impacts from years of disasters and the pandemic, plus a chronic supply shortage, has made it difficult for many prospective buyers to afford a home.

Down payments can be an imposing barrier for many residents who are struggling to save while keeping up with rising rents and soaring costs of every day goods.

About 26% of first-time homebuyers nationally said saving for a down payment was the toughest part of the homebuying process, according to a 2022 survey from the National Association of Realtors.

Many cited their limited income, rising rents and debt as reasons they were unable to save.

Under Santa Rosa’s program, prospective homebuyers must contribute a minimum of 1% of the purchase price toward the down payment, lower than what a typical mortgage may require.

The loans would be considered like a secondary mortgage and will be secured through a deed of trust record against the property.

Participants must repay the principal amount of the loan, 3% annual interest accrued over the life of the loan and fees when the property is sold, transferred, in some cases refinanced or at the end of the 30-year term limit.

Homebuyers approved for a $50,000 loan who sell their home in 15 years would expect to pay the city about $72,500, including accrued interest, plus applicable fees.