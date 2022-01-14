Santa Rosa ranks among US News & World Report’s best-paying cities

Santa Rosa is one of the top cities in the nation for high-paying jobs, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Santa Rosa was fifth on the publication’s list of “Best Paying Cities 2022,” which used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the rankings.

To figure out the best-paying cities in the country, U.S. News & World Report first figured out which five metropolitan statistical areas nationwide paid the highest annual mean salary for every job featured on usnews.com. Then the publication counted how many times each city was included in the top five.

Santa Rosa ranked in the top five for 27 jobs. The highest-paying mean annual salaries included psychiatrist ($289,580), physician assistant ($153,660) and school psychologist ($138,550).

Santa Rosa also was included in the top five for cashier ($33,040), retail salesperson ($39,160) and receptionist ($40,860).

Twelve of the 21 cities featured on the list are in California. Napa was 11th, Vallejo was fourth, San Jose ranked second and San Francisco was first.

Best-paying cities outside of California included Bridgeport, Connecticut (#9), Seattle, Washington (#6) and New York City (#3).

For more information, visit bit.ly/3fpmPu3.