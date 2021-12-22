Santa Rosa releases body cam footage of man’s death after struggle with police officers

After arriving at a residential cul-de-sac heavily armed with rifles, Santa Rosa police officers deployed stun guns at least three times, including twice at close range, to subdue a Roseland man who died shortly afterward last month, according to newly released body-worn camera videos of the fatal confrontation.

The city on Tuesday released footage from the body-worn cameras of nine officers who took part in the Nov. 18 encounter with Jordon Pas, who’s suspected to have fired rounds that hit at least one parked car before officers’ arrival. Police were called to Peach Court after 1 a.m. by residents who reported hearing gunfire.

The footage from authorities provides the most detailed look to date at the actions of Santa Rosa officers leading to Pas’s death.

The footage captures the violent 90-second struggle by multiple officers to subdue the 40-year-old Pas but it does not reveal how he died.

Almost immediately after the physical struggle ends, officers turn to medical care, seeking to turn Pas on his side, the footage shows. Within 30 seconds, they begin talking about a bag of drugs found nearby and share worries he was suffering an overdose.

An autopsy and toxicology investigation remains incomplete, said Sgt. Juan Valencia of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is investigating the in-custody death.

Those investigations could be completed by mid-January, Valencia said.

Though The Press Democrat previously published bystander footage, the body camera video gives a more detailed look at the final moments preceding Pas’s death.

Warning: Some readers may find portions of the following video disturbing.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ncaBssP299g">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 18, neighbors reported gunshots being fired and a man walking through the neighborhood with a gun.

Footage shows officers converging about half a block from Peach Court and approaching on foot. The officers were armed with long guns, at least one shield and appear to have used a drone for reconnaissance.

In later conversations captured in the body camera footage, the commanding officer, Sgt. Matthew Crosbie, a 19-year veteran, says that the team considered itself responding to an “active shooter call.”

Upon arriving in the cul-de-sac they spot a shirtless man, who appears to have a rock in his hand.

Officers shout orders for him to drop the rock as they call to each other asking who has a “less lethal” weapon. One officer said that they were there to help him. Officers shouted to deploy Tasers as they coordinated with each other over how to make the arrest.

An officer deployed a stun gun from several feet away, allowing the remaining officers to converge on Pas.

A stun gun is used on Pas during the scuffle and, moments later, another is pressed against the side of his body for several seconds as the struggle continues.

After Pas is subdued on the ground, an officer at the scene advised fellow officers of a bag of drugs on the ground next to Pas. He said it was unclear if it was methamphetamine or fentanyl.

Other officers had to dash to their patrol vehicles and create access for paramedics that had just gotten to the scene.

Footage shows officers tending to Pas, who left a pool of blood on the street. Exactly how he got the injury is unclear. A minute after he was placed on his side, an officer checked for a pulse on Pas's neck and said he couldn't feel one. He shook Pas's chest several times.

At 1:39 a.m., an officer rolled Pas onto his back and sprayed Narcan into his right nostril before rolling him back to his side, video shows. Narcan is a drug used to counteract opioids. It is ineffective against overdoses from other drugs.

Medics arrived less than a minute later and one of them asked the officers whether Pas was bleeding "from him hitting the ground."

"I would assume so," one of the officers responded. "It all happened so quick."

Medics then began giving Pas chest compressions.

Sgt. Chris Mahurin, spokesman for the Santa Rosa Police Department, declined to discuss specifics of the incident because it was under investigation by another department.

In general, he said, the department’s Tasers can be deployed in two ways. One way is to shoot a pair of probes that go out and the electric current runs between the probes to the subject. Police can also apply the Taser directly to someone’s skin. The latter way is most often used when officers are trying to control someone’s limbs during an arrest, he said.

No one answered the door at Pas’s residence Tuesday afternoon. During a Nov. 19 visit by a Press Democrat reporter, a woman who identified herself as Pas’s mother in law said his life should not be judged based on the events of the night he died. “Everybody has good and bad and he definitely had more good,” she said.

Pas was pronounced dead at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at 2:17 a.m. But the footage indicates officers had doubts about his survival shortly after he was handcuffed.

In a phone call to Santa Rosa police Lt. Dan Marincik captured on the video, Crosbie says he thinks Pas “might code out,” a medical term for a patient suffering cardiac arrest. Pas also says in the call that police arrived at the scene prepared for a “51-50,” a reference to the California law for the temporary commitment of individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others due to mental illness.

Pas was not holding a firearm when he was confronted by law enforcement, but authorities said they later recovered a rifle during a search of the area hours after the encounter. According to three eyewitnesses, detectives found the rifle on a lawn along the cul-de-sac.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Staff writer Matt Pera contributed reporting. You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com and Staff Writer Andrew Graham at andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com or 707-526-8667.