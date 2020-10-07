Santa Rosa releases interactive damage assessment map for Glass fire

The City of Santa Rosa has released a damage assessment map showing the destruction caused by the Glass fire, which has burned more than 67,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties since it began on Sept. 27.

The map, which went live Saturday afternoon, shows the locations of 29 destroyed structures and 12 damaged ones, as well as those that survived the fire.

The highest concentration of fire damage was in the Skyhawk Community, with other losses scattered around the Piedmont area east of north Calistoga Road and neighborhoods south of Highway 12 around Melita Road, Stonebridge and Oakmont.

Residents can plug in their street addresses to learn the condition of their homes as well as view the map online at bit.ly/3lcspRk.

Within the burn perimeter, the map is color-coded: green for safe structures, yellow for safe structures that will need repairs and red for structures that were destroyed and should not be entered.

The map also indicates which areas are currently under evacuation orders.

Structures that aren’t color-coded have not been assessed and are assumed to be safe due to no surrounding damage. If damage is discovered in these areas, the city should be contacted for assessment.

The fire destroyed 327 homes in Sonoma County and 302 homes in Napa County. As of Wednesday morning, it is 58% contained.

The majority of the damage in Sonoma County is outside the Santa Rosa city limits.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.