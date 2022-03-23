Santa Rosa rescuers are looking for a new place to call home

The Santa Rosa family of 16 needs to find a rental home by June. The family is looking to find affordable housing (preferably with a fenced yard) for a maximum rent of $2,000 monthly.

Registered veterinary technician Anna Hill is grateful for the compassionate landlord who allowed her family of three to have pets – lots of pets – the past several years.

She’s now hopeful she and her husband, bookstore clerk R.W. Hessler, and their 11-year-old son, Waylon, can find another pet-friendly rental in or around Santa Rosa to welcome them and their beloved cats and dogs. There are four blind cats, a “normal” cat and three outdoor barn cats skilled at reducing rodent issues. The family also includes five dogs, four with special needs, most of them rescued from backgrounds of severe neglect, abuse and illness.

The family of 16 needs to find a rental home by June, when their landlord’s daughter will move into the modest 1928 home in Santa Rosa’s Burbank Gardens neighborhood.

“I’m not asking them to leave because of them,” said their landlord, Carol Sanders, who owns the house previously owned by her parents. “I shed tears over this decision.”

Sanders’ 32-year-old daughter returned to Santa Rosa a few years ago, moving back home while hoping to acquire a house of her own. With skyrocketing home prices in the county, the option of refurbishing the family rental became her best option. She plans to update the two-bedroom, one-bath house where she spent considerable time with her grandparents during her childhood.

Hill and Hessler don’t begrudge the situation. “I get it,” Hill said. “Her daughter comes first. She’s going to move in and fix it up and make it her dream home. I’m happy for her.”

The couple is now scrambling to find affordable housing (preferably with a fenced yard) for a maximum rent of $2,000 monthly. They were notified around Thanksgiving that they had three months to vacate. Sanders later extended that to June to prevent disruption to Waylon’s school year, a gesture for which the family is grateful.

They would love to remain in Santa Rosa, where Hessler works for Copperfield’s Books and Hill works for the Humane Society of Sonoma County and occasionally for Compassion Without Borders, a Santa Rosa-based animal rescue. Waylon is a fifth-grader at Santa Rosa Charter School for the Arts; volunteers with Compassion Without Borders; and soon will appear as the scarecrow in a children’s theater production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Hill grew up in Forestville and her husband is happily transplanted from Ohio.

Staying close to Santa Rosa “means everything,” she said. “This is where our community is. Waylon loves his school and has his soulmate best friend.”

Equally important, their family of pets is thriving.

“She has cared for animals who are blind, deaf, cancer patients, those with missing limbs, missing eyes, and currently a cat who is missing both eyes. If it weren’t for Anna, many of these animals would have ended up euthanized,” said veterinarian Lisa Labrecque who serves as director of veterinary services with the local Humane Society, where she works with Hill.

Among the family’s pets, one is now a social media sensation with his own Facebook page and more than 312,000 followers. The laid-back cat, a fluffy orange and white tabby named Murdock the Marvelous, was so sick as a stray kitten that his severely infected eyes had burst and were then surgically removed. Hill nurtured Murdock and provided constant care; today he’s among the cherished members of their family.

Another pet, a Chihuahua named Fuzzgrubble, was rescued from Mexico in his senior years, with a broken leg and jaw and a dislocated nose.

All the cats are litterbox trained and the older dogs with special needs are equipped with belly bands that prevent urinary accidents when the couple isn’t home to potty them.

Hill and Hessler have been searching for housing for their unique family for months, with repeated “no pets” restrictions. Relinquishing their pets isn’t an option. Hill said their barn cats could be rehomed as a last resort, but the other pets require special care she’s particularly skilled at providing.

Veterinarian Christi Camblor is the co-founder and executive director of Compassion Without Borders and is the family’s neighbor.

“(Hill) really is the only chance a lot of these guys would ever have to live in a home,” Camblor said. “She has a really beautiful heart and is drawn to the underdog, so to speak. They go on to just thrive in her care.”

Camblor said she and others working in animal rescue are hopeful the family will soon find a home. “All of us are really hoping she’ll be rewarded (for her compassion).”

Sanders is willing to provide a reference.

“They’re very, very kind, peaceful, loving and accepting people,” she said.

They’ve been good tenants, always pay their $1,700 rent and have been understanding about occasional issues that come from living in an older home needing repairs, she said.

The housing crunch in the county, from rents to home prices, is affecting so many people in so many ways, said Sanders, who lives in Santa Rosa. “It doesn’t seem achievable to young people (to ever own homes).”

Hill has witnessed the impacts firsthand.

“I see animals being surrendered because of housing issues all the time,” she said. “They’re scared and sad and it’s heartbreaking.”

Although the family lives paycheck to paycheck, Hill and Hessler have cut back as much as possible to save for their move. They went without Christmas gifts and “fancy food” for the holiday; don’t go out; and maintain a tight budget for necessary living expenses and costs for pet food and medications.

More than 100 people have responded to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help defray moving costs for the family. Many are strangers who follow Murdock the Marvelous and express their gratitude to Hill for saving animals.

Hill credits Waylon for helping the animals that are now treasured family pets. Many started out with them in foster care, with Waylon providing plenty of love and affection. “He has these magical powers,” Hill said. “I don’t know what it is about Waylon.”

She and Hessler are trying to remain optimistic, but the stress and anxiety are palpable. They worry about having to move from the county, where the family is happy and connected. They want their pets to remain safe and secure in a loving home.

“They’re all so happy. They fit in,” Hill said. “They’re our family. Who’s going to take them if I don’t?”