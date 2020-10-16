Subscribe

Santa Rosa resets community meetings about $95 million PG&E settlement

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 15, 2020, 6:10PM
Santa Rosa has rescheduled two community meetings to hear input from residents about using the $95 million wildfire settlement the city received from PG&E.

The Glass fire prompted the city to delay the virtual meetings, which are part of the city’s process for deciding how to use settlement proceeds.

A virtual meeting will be held for fire survivors in the Fountaingrove, Hidden Valley, Montecito and Oakmont areas from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, a virtual meeting will be held for all community members from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A meeting for Coffey Park residents and mobile home communities occurred Sept. 24, prior to the Glass fire.

Community members also can submit feedback via an online survey through Oct. 25. About 2,600 survey responses have been submitted, according to a city spokeswoman.

City Council is set to hold a comprehensive discussion Nov. 17 about the public input on the settlement windfall.

