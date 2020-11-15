Santa Rosa residents can now use this home hardening program

Santa Rosa homeowners can now join a Sonoma County clean energy program that offers new ways to finance home improvements such as roofing, siding and seismic retrofitting.

The City Council last week voted to opt in to an expanded list of wildfire and earthquake-related improvements that can be financed by Sonoma County’s Energy Independence Program.

The program, which dates back to 2009, initially allowed property owners to finance clean energy improvements by paying back the cost over time in the form of additional property tax assessments. It’s since been expanded to cover a wider variety of upgrades and now includes ways to make homes better protected against wildfires and earthquakes.

“Financing for home safety improvements is critical when people are ready and willing but unable due to cost,” said Nancy Brown, a community preparedness program manager with the county’s Department of Emergency Management’s Community Preparedness Program Manager, in a statement. “Making improvements creates resiliency and helps keep the community safe.”

Cities within Sonoma County have to formally decide to participate in the expanded program before residents and property owners can use it, which is why the City Council had to opt in Tuesday.

More information is available online at sonomacounty.ca.gov/General-Services/Energy-and-Sustainability.

