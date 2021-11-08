Santa Rosa family escapes house fire

A fire that ignited Sunday night inside a southeast Santa Rosa home forced a family to flee and caused about $400,000 in damage, officials said.

The blaze started at about 6:30 p.m. inside the one-story home at 1831 Rutledge Ave. It ignited in a bedroom and was likely caused by an electrical issue, said Paul Lowenthal, Santa Rosa’s assistant fire marshal.

At least five people were home when the fire started and all of them escaped without injuries, according to Lowenthal.

“At least one of the occupants had to break a window to get out the back bedroom,” Lowenthal said.

Last night, SR Fire responded to structure fire on Rutledge Ave. Single-story home w/ heavy smoke & fire showing from the front and rear of the home. Under control in 20 min. Significant damage from fire, smoke, & heat to all areas of home. Damage estimate $400k. No injuries pic.twitter.com/GYcjv48akt — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) November 8, 2021

Firefighters got to the blaze less than 5 minutes after it was reported and had it under control about 20 minutes later, city officials said in a news release.

“There was significant damage from the fire, smoke and heat to all areas within the structure,” officials said.

The home was uninhabitable after the blaze, according to Lowenthal.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.