Santa Rosa restaurateur ’Big John’ Pavelka, who helped to launch Guy Fieri, dies at 80

John Pavelka, a jocular and linebacker-sized former Santa Rosa restaurateur whose mere presence was a popular side to the menu offerings at his family’s Montgomery Village deli and nearby fried-chicken restaurant, has died.

Pavelka ran Benjelmo’s Delicatessen on Hahman Drive in the late 1970s and early ’80s, then he built Big John’s Chicken Co. on Farmers Lane near Bennett Valley Road. A few years later he took a chance by selling the place to a go-getter of a young restaurateur named Guy Fieri.

Now among the nation’s most readily recognized celebrities, Fieri says he wouldn’t have gotten where he is today, at least not by the same route, were it not for “the closest thing to John Wayne I’d ever seen.”

Pavelka, all his life much more of a doer than a talker, had dealt with declining health for several years when he died June 24 at his Santa Rosa home. He was 80.

He was born and grew up in Oak Park, Illinois. One of his three children, Susan Pavelka of Hermosa Beach, said he learned to work and to love the hospitality trade while helping out at the bar that his folks, John and Margaret Pavelka, ran on the northwest side of Chicago.

In a tribute to her dad, Susan Pavelka wrote that as a kid at Johnny’s Tavern he “was willing to do whatever needed to be done, be it mopping or wiping up whatever was spilled or belched up. He understood the importance of diligence and duty, especially to the family.”

John Pavelka, who had two sisters, was 13 when his parents moved the family to Los Angeles in 1953. He enrolled at Blessed Sacrament School in Hollywood and as an enterprising and reliable eighth grader was given a custodian’s job that included cleaning the gold leaf on the ceiling above the church altar.

His daughter said he took to the job so cheerfully he became known as the “Jolly Janitor.”

Tall and athletic, he went on to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, where he played football until a knee injury put him out of the game. He graduated in 1957 and was accepted into St. Mary’s College in Moraga.

He’d studied there for more than three years when he left to work in Van Nuys for his father at Marshall Instruments, a manufacturer of industrial thermometers and gauges.

In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Bokun, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Sherman Oaks. They moved into a home in Encino and started a family of two sons and a daughter.

For a time, John Pavelka, who was good with his hands, supported his family by remodeling supermarkets.

He and Kathy made a big change in 1977. They moved north to Santa Rosa and bought Benjelmo’s Delicatessen in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center from founding partners Benjamin Pedrotti and Elmo Barbieri.

Though John Pavelka hadn’t worked in the food industry since he was kid, he’d always cooked, and well.

Susan Pavelka wrote in her biography of him, “He fully embraced the traditions of his Slovak heritage, especially holiday rituals. His mother taught him to cook kruschiki, koláèe and babalki, milk soup, chicken soup, nut rolls, poppyseed rolls, particularly for their annual Christmas Open House ...”

All five members of the Pavelka family worked at the bustling deli in Montgomery Village. “My mom was at the register every single day,” Susan Pavelka recalls.

She wrote in the eulogy to her dad, “We took great pride in being part of a community. My brothers and I walked with our dad to the deli at 5 a.m. to prepare the salads, meet the bread truck and slice the salami, the bologna and other meats. After school and volleyball, I would return to work the evening shift until we turned out the lights and locked the front door.”

The Pavelkas had operated Benjelmo’s for six years when Big John made a move to grow and specialize. Having become expert at frying chicken under pressure, he had a restaurant built on a piece of bare ground at Farmers Lane and Neotomas Avenue, a few blocks south of Montgomery Village.

He sold the deli back to Benjamin Pedrotti and his daughter, Diane, and set out to fulfill an ambition by himself and his father: to create, in homage to the long-ago Johnny’s Tavern in Chicago, a restaurant with “John” in its name.

Big John’s Chicken Co. opened, for dine-in or drive-thru, in 1989. As Susan Pavelka remembers, everybody loved the broasted chicken, but it was made to order so the wait could be a bit much, particularly for someone in the drive-thru line.

About five years into the enterprise, Big John Pavelka, then in his mid-50s, decided to move on to something else. He closed the business and rented or leased the building to the operator of an Italian restaurant.