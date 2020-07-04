Subscribe

Santa Rosa restaurateur ’Big John’ Pavelka, who helped to launch Guy Fieri, dies at 80

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 3, 2020, 6:55PM
John Pavelka, a jocular and linebacker-sized former Santa Rosa restaurateur whose mere presence was a popular side to the menu offerings at his family’s Montgomery Village deli and nearby fried-chicken restaurant, has died.

Pavelka ran Benjelmo’s Delicatessen on Hahman Drive in the late 1970s and early ’80s, then he built Big John’s Chicken Co. on Farmers Lane near Bennett Valley Road. A few years later he took a chance by selling the place to a go-getter of a young restaurateur named Guy Fieri.

Now among the nation’s most readily recognized celebrities, Fieri says he wouldn’t have gotten where he is today, at least not by the same route, were it not for “the closest thing to John Wayne I’d ever seen.”

Pavelka, all his life much more of a doer than a talker, had dealt with declining health for several years when he died June 24 at his Santa Rosa home. He was 80.

He was born and grew up in Oak Park, Illinois. One of his three children, Susan Pavelka of Hermosa Beach, said he learned to work and to love the hospitality trade while helping out at the bar that his folks, John and Margaret Pavelka, ran on the northwest side of Chicago.

In a tribute to her dad, Susan Pavelka wrote that as a kid at Johnny’s Tavern he “was willing to do whatever needed to be done, be it mopping or wiping up whatever was spilled or belched up. He understood the importance of diligence and duty, especially to the family.”

John Pavelka, who had two sisters, was 13 when his parents moved the family to Los Angeles in 1953. He enrolled at Blessed Sacrament School in Hollywood and as an enterprising and reliable eighth grader was given a custodian’s job that included cleaning the gold leaf on the ceiling above the church altar.

His daughter said he took to the job so cheerfully he became known as the “Jolly Janitor.”

Tall and athletic, he went on to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, where he played football until a knee injury put him out of the game. He graduated in 1957 and was accepted into St. Mary’s College in Moraga.

He’d studied there for more than three years when he left to work in Van Nuys for his father at Marshall Instruments, a manufacturer of industrial thermometers and gauges.

In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Bokun, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Sherman Oaks. They moved into a home in Encino and started a family of two sons and a daughter.

For a time, John Pavelka, who was good with his hands, supported his family by remodeling supermarkets.

He and Kathy made a big change in 1977. They moved north to Santa Rosa and bought Benjelmo’s Delicatessen in the Montgomery Village Shopping Center from founding partners Benjamin Pedrotti and Elmo Barbieri.

Though John Pavelka hadn’t worked in the food industry since he was kid, he’d always cooked, and well.

Susan Pavelka wrote in her biography of him, “He fully embraced the traditions of his Slovak heritage, especially holiday rituals. His mother taught him to cook kruschiki, koláèe and babalki, milk soup, chicken soup, nut rolls, poppyseed rolls, particularly for their annual Christmas Open House ...”

All five members of the Pavelka family worked at the bustling deli in Montgomery Village. “My mom was at the register every single day,” Susan Pavelka recalls.

She wrote in the eulogy to her dad, “We took great pride in being part of a community. My brothers and I walked with our dad to the deli at 5 a.m. to prepare the salads, meet the bread truck and slice the salami, the bologna and other meats. After school and volleyball, I would return to work the evening shift until we turned out the lights and locked the front door.”

The Pavelkas had operated Benjelmo’s for six years when Big John made a move to grow and specialize. Having become expert at frying chicken under pressure, he had a restaurant built on a piece of bare ground at Farmers Lane and Neotomas Avenue, a few blocks south of Montgomery Village.

He sold the deli back to Benjamin Pedrotti and his daughter, Diane, and set out to fulfill an ambition by himself and his father: to create, in homage to the long-ago Johnny’s Tavern in Chicago, a restaurant with “John” in its name.

Big John’s Chicken Co. opened, for dine-in or drive-thru, in 1989. As Susan Pavelka remembers, everybody loved the broasted chicken, but it was made to order so the wait could be a bit much, particularly for someone in the drive-thru line.

About five years into the enterprise, Big John Pavelka, then in his mid-50s, decided to move on to something else. He closed the business and rented or leased the building to the operator of an Italian restaurant.

Enter Guy Fieri.

The Food Network star recalls that in 1996 he and his wife, Lori, were driving through Santa Rosa en route to Humboldt County, where he grew up. They stopped for a sandwich at the Togo’s on Farmers Lane.

Guy Fieri remembers noticing the Italian restaurant and popping in to check it out. The place was pretty much deserted.

At that time Fieri, then 28, and friend and fellow food service worker Steve Gruber were looking to open a new-concept restaurant of their own. A bit of research revealed that the struggling Italian joint across from Togo’s was on the market.

Not long later, Fieri and Gruber had an appointment to meet a guy essential to the sale: John Pavelka, who owned the building and was owed money by the owner of the defunct Italian eatery.

The sales meeting was to happen at a real estate office on Fourth Street. Fieri recalls standing outside by the curb.

“All of a sudden, this big, blue Cadillac rolls up, pulls a U-turn, jumps the curb and just about takes me out. And out comes the closest thing to John Wayne I’d even seen.”

Inside the real estate office, Pavelka eyed Fieri and Gruber and rumbled, “Who are these guys who want to buy the restaurant?” Fieri recalls Pavelka then demanding two reasons why he should deal with the pair of newcomers.

Fieri pitched his vision of Johnny Garlic’s, even offered to cook up some of the envisioned entrees for Pavelka. He recalls Big John telling him, “You caught me on a good day.”

A deal was struck for Fieri and Gruber to rent the Farmers Lane restaurant. They later bought the property from Pavelka, and Fieri and Pavelka became friends.

“Had he not taken that risk on two young entrepreneurs,” Fieri said of Pavelka, “there would have been no Johnny Garlic’s and no Tex Wasabi’s (his and Gruber’s second restaurant).

It was at Tex Wasabi’s in 2005 that Fieri hammed it up for a simple video that put him on a trajectory to be crowned “The Next Food Network Star,” and to achieve all that has followed.

Susan Pavelka said her family thought that after Big John closed and then sold his chicken restaurant he would retire. Instead he studied for a real estate license and went to work for North American Mortgage Co.

And he golfed. He savored playing on the O’Brien, Watters & Davis law firm team at Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club. His daughter said that after a botched foot surgery more than a decade ago left him unable to walk, he took up a walker “and went out and played with that walker like it was nuthin’.”

Pavelka rarely missed a Sunday Mass at Santa Rosa’s Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

In recent years, Pavelka enjoyed his retirement and his family despite his loss of mobility and his struggles with maladies that included congestive heart failure and a rare condition called amyloidosis, which causes a protein buildup in the kidneys and other organs.

In addition to his wife of 58 years in Santa Rosa and his daughter in Hermosa Beach, Pavelka is survived by his sons, John Pavelka and Michael Pavelka, both of Santa Rosa, and two grandchildren.

The pandemic requires that graveside services at Calvary Catholic Cemetery be small and private.

