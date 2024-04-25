2 facing felonies after shooting at each other in road rage-fueled Santa Rosa chase

Two men were arrested Wednesday after police said road rage between the two sparked gunfire and a police chase through downtown Santa Rosa.

The two drivers, who were both carrying concealed guns, began arguing just before 11:40 a.m. around Pressley and Hendley streets, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Patricia Seffens said in a news release.

Soon after, one of the drivers in a black Volkswagen Tiguan fired a round at the other driver’s gray Nissan Altima, shattering its back window.

A Santa Rosa Police Department field and evidence technician in the area saw the shooting. She radioed officers as the Nissan fled west on Pressley Street, then north on Santa Rosa Avenue as the Volkswagen followed.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rGgnm7qBywU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Before police arrived, the Volkswagen driver fired two more rounds at the Nissan. The driver of the Nissan returned one round.

The Nissan’s driver, a 20-year-old Petaluma man, pulled over after seeing police vehicles. He was detained and later booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner and possessing a concealed firearm.

Seffens said his name will not be released because he is the victim of a violent crime.

Police continued chasing the driver of the Volkswagen as he sped north in the southbound lanes on Santa Rosa Avenue. He turned east onto Fourth Street and careened, fast and sideways, onto Mendocino Avenue, 4th Street Deli owner Neal Mogannam said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6eMN-E9566U">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“He was lucky he didn’t kill anybody,” Mogannam said Wednesday.

The man then continued a block over, parked, left the Volkswagen and ran toward the parking garage in the 600 block of Third Street, where a sergeant detained him.

Officers later located the gun used during the road rage encounter and another handgun in the Volkswagen.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.71363264767685&lat=38.43955051953852&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

William Kammerer, 34, of Rohnert Park, was later arrested on suspicion of five felonies, including shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, being convicted of a felony and possessing a firearm, evading police while driving against traffic and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is also suspected of misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer.

He is being held at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail and is set to appear Friday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.