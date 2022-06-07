Santa Rosa robbery suspect arrested after police chase

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Monday night after he pointed a replica handgun at another man during an attempt to steal a bicycle, police said.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of Santa Rosa Avenue, according to a report from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Officers dispatched to the area were told that a man tried to take a bicycle from another man, pointed a firearm at that man’s face and said he was going to “smoke him,” according to the report.

Police searched for the man and found a suspect near Harvest Park on Burt Street. The suspect fled on foot and an officer chased him for about 300 yards before the suspect “gave up and was detained without incident,” the police report said.

Officers found a replica handgun in some bushes in the area where the suspect had run away, police said.

Brayan Arambula-Lopez, 22, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of robbery, making criminal threats, brandishing an imitation firearm and resisting arrest.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.