Santa Rosa roof fire forces evacuation of Catholic Charities’ downtown facility

A fire at a nonprofit facility in Santa Rosa, Wednesday afternoon, forced dozens of people to evacuate, a fire official said.

The “small roof fire” was reported about 4 p.m. at Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center at Morgan and Sixth streets, Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said at the scene.

He added the fire, which burned near the center of the three-story building, originated in an electric junction box.

At 4p.m., Santa Rosa Fire received a report of a possible structure fire with smoke coming from the roof of 301 6th Street. Firefighters located a fire on the roof that was primarily contained to the area immediately around a surface mounted electrical box.

Catholic Charities’ CEO Jennielynn Holmes estimated about 200 people were evacuated, including about 50 employees.

The 48,000-square-foot facility opened in September and provides shelter and services to clients, she said. It’s been used on several occasions as a warming center during recent storms and Holmes said she was glad the weather had cleared up Wednesday.

Evacuees watched the scene unfold from across the street and no injuries were reported.

Sixth Street, which curves into A Street, was closed between Morgan and Seventh Street. Lowenthal expected the closure to be lifted by Wednesday evening.

No smoke was visible as of 4:30 p.m., but officials said Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews would need to investigate the facility’s electrical services before allowing people to enter.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Lowenthal said people would be allowed inside Wednesday night.

