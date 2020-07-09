Santa Rosa school board moves ahead with reopening plan amid troubling spread of coronavirus in community

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

When Santa Rosa City Schools trustees late Wednesday unanimously approved a draft plan to resume school, the district moved closer to a multifaceted roadmap including a part-time or hybrid return to classroom schedule, as well as details about daily instruction should the district start the school year with distance learning.

Hours of discussion at the school board meeting Wednesday night came as Sonoma County’s inevitable landing on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist looms large. Falling under state monitoring as the community struggles to contain the coronavirus likely would push the county’s largest school district to begin the new school year as it ended in the spring: in distance learning.

“Right now, today, we could probably open in a hybrid. In 2 weeks we probably can’t open in a hybrid. In 5 weeks, I don’t know what is going to happen,” Superintendent Diann Kitamura said. “It is my responsibility to be ready for any of the moves that we have to make under this COVID-19 pandemic.”

Indicating the importance of the Santa Rosa district’s decision for its 16,000 students and 1,800 staff, the virtual meeting via Zoom reached a viewing capacity of 500 people at the start. The district was able to eventually allow 1,000 viewers. Public comment, however, was shortened to 2 minutes per caller and was cut off after an hour.

All districts in California are being pushed by state officials to, whenever possible, enable students to return to classrooms. In language accompanying California’s $202 billion budget, the Legislature made clear the priority should be classroom instruction, but districts also must have backup plans that clearly define schedules and accountability in distance learning should they go that route.

“(The state legislature) wants us to do the good faith effort, in the greatest extent possible, to open in person and we are doing our part,” Kitamura said.

While the board approved the bones of an agreement Wednesday night, the meaty details still are being negotiated. And negotiations are playing out as the county’s coronavirus outbreak intensifies, making it quite challenging and worrisome for administrators, teachers and parents.

“The virus is ever changing,” Santa Rosa Teachers Association President Will Lyon said. “Even if we get an (memorandum of understanding) that passes with 100% approval of our members and 100% approval from the board and it’s the most perfect thing in the world, we are going to have to continue to meet throughout the year to make adjustments, so that we can adjust to the virus and adjust to new science and adjust to whatever happens.”

The school year is slated to begin for students August 17. The school board is expected to make a final decision July 22 on how district schools will begin the school year.

This story is developing and will be be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.