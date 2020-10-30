Santa Rosa school district pumping grant money into therapists, student engagement

Santa Rosa City Schools is pumping an additional $500,000 over two years into mental health programs for students and staff just as data is emerging about widespread anxiety and a sharp spike in failing grades, not just in Sonoma County’s largest school district but among secondary campuses throughout the county.

The grant, given by Kaiser Permanente and announced at the district’s school board meeting Wednesday night, will fund two school-based therapists and 1.5 family engagement workers to support those in the 15,700-student district who are struggling emotionally with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and distance learning.

“Students are communicating to us through their attendance, behavior and grades,” said Kaesa Enemark, the district’s coordinator of Student and Family Engagement, told board members Wednesday. “Anxiety, stress, depression and loneliness get in the way of students reaching their full potential.”

District officials described layers of trauma in students and staff building up over years following wildfires, power shut-offs, a flood and a global pandemic that has prevented students from being on campus with their peers and teachers since mid-March. Sonoma County continues to struggle to tamp down the spread of coronavirus locally, leaving it stuck with seven other counties in the most restrictive tier of the state’s four-stage community reopening plan.

The district’s investment in mental health comes on the heels of an unprecedented countywide summit of educators to address a surge in failing grades and mental health woes among high school students. Nearly 4 in 10 high school students in Sonoma County have one or more failing grades and 71% say they feel deep anxiety about the future.

The academic slide is particularly acute among the county’s most vulnerable students.

The greatest spike in failing grades across the county was among English-language learners, where 67% of students are failing at least one class, up from 49% at this time last year. Other groups of students also experienced significant increases: the number of foster youth with at least one failing grade went from 49% last year to 63% this year; students with disabilities with a failing grade spiked from 39% to 52%; socioeconomically disadvantaged students with a failing grade went from 35% to 46%; white students with a failing grade went from 21% to 31%; and Latino students with a failing grade went from 36% to 46%.

An early survey in Santa Rosa City Schools pointed to broad issues of student anxiety and struggles with schoolwork, but did not allow district officials to mine the data for specifics among subsets of the student population, according to Steve Mizera, assistant superintendent of student and family services.

“For a lot of this it was establishing baseline and process,“ he said.

And Mizera noted that as the pandemic grinds on, coupled with the potential for future power shut-offs, wildfires and other events, the district needs to build systems to address student and staff well-being.

“(We are) available to give support and care for our students and staff but we are by no means ready for the level that potentially we think will happen,” he said.

District officials acknowledged the reach of the survey was not as deep as needed and likely did not hit the students and families most in need.

“We know who we are not getting a response from,” Area 5 Trustee Ed Sheffield said.

That lack of engagement is a key piece of what officials are struggling with as they try to reach students, according to Eric Lofchie, mental health clinical supervisor with Student and Family Services.

“When students are coming into our building every day, it’s ... significantly easier to identify students who need support — their heads are down, the behavior is off, there is something going on with Johnny this morning,“ he said. ”It is harder, significantly harder, to do that now.“

The district has also included “staff resilience trainings” in professional development sessions scheduled on Wednesdays when no live instruction takes place for students.

Also on Wednesday, board members voted unanimously to extend an existing waiver that will allow students who have not met the newly installed college preparatory requirements to graduate regardless. The requirement to take a third year of math and second year of foreign language, required under the so-called A-G plan, will be waived for the class of 2023, or the students who are currently sophomores.

The A-G plan, implemented amid emotional public debate when it was adopted in April 2018, has never been fully realized as the district has issued and now extended waivers exempting each graduating class.

Superintendent Diann Kitamura said the request for a second round of waivers is a direct result of the pandemic, which forced schools to close classrooms and shift students into online classes.

“This really is a result of what is going on with the pandemic,” she said.

Area 2 Trustee Jill McCormick said delaying the implementation of the A-G requirements would help students already overwhelmed with the challenges posed by distance learning.

"I think extending this helps give some more grace to the current academic situation that our students are facing in light of the distance learning we’ve been in since March,“ she said. ”I think this is a good first step and something we can do right away to help take some pressure off some of our students.“

The extension, which was moved from a first reading to action item before being put to a vote, elicited little discussion from the board Wednesday and no public comment.

“I think this is such a hard thing for us to do and it feels a little bit like a failure and I want folks to know this is not a failure,” Area 3 Trustee Alegria De La Cruz said.

“It’s hard and it’s sad and it makes us not feel great but know that when you say ’I can’t,’ all of a sudden, something comes off your shoulders,’’ she said. ”I want that to feel like what it is that we are doing tonight — taking that off the shoulders of our staff, our parents and our kids most importantly.“

Before the Sonoma County Office of Education reconvenes the summit on mental health and grades Nov. 5, Santa Rosa City Schools secondary principals are being asked to host what are being dubbed “site task force meetings” with teachers, staff, student and parents.

Kitamura said on Tuesday that principals are specifically asking parents to get involved.

