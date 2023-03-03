Santa Rosa school officials tight-lipped as questions mount over Montgomery High stabbing

On Wednesday, a flagship campus in Santa Rosa’s public school system suffered the first on-campus student homicide in at least a generation — unleashing community grief and statements of solidarity and support from education officials.

On Thursday, however, the public response from Santa Rosa City Schools and Montgomery High School officials was mostly silence.

Superintendent Anna Trunnell, named this week by district officials as the lone point person for media inquiries on the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old Montgomery High student, was not made available for interviews Thursday.

The district also sent an email to faculty and staff directing them not to speak to the media.

Montgomery High School parents said they had received no further communication from Principal Adam Paulson or other administrators since Wednesday night.

“We haven’t heard anything from the school in 23 hours,” Libby Dalton, mother of a sophomore and co-founder of parent group the Mongtomery Education Foundation, said just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, two 16-year-old students entered an art class that was not theirs and engaged a 15-year-old student in a fistfight, police said. After a brief break, the 15-year-old student pulled out a knife and stabbed both older boys.

One of the older boys, Jayden Jess Pienta, died from his wounds.

The other injured boy was stabbed in his hand, police said.

The 15-year-old student was later arrested on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide.

At 6:08 p.m. that evening Paulson sent an email to parents and students that Dalton described as strikingly “heartfelt,” in which the principal called the tragedy the school’s “darkest day.” But since then, official information about what happened at the campus, and what comes next at the school, has petered out, parents said.

“We only know what our kids are telling us and what we’re hearing from the news,” Dalton said. “We’re nervous … what’s it going to look like Monday?”

Students who gathered Thursday to grieve on the campus, where classes were canceled for the rest of this week, also criticized the principal and other district and school administrators for their absence during vigils and other gatherings to mark the tragedy.

“He’s just not out here,” one 17-year-old student, Xheadoex Cohen said of Paulson. “He should be here out of respect.”

The veil of silence fell as questions mounted over what, if anything, could’ve been done to avert the deadly campus violence, which involved students who had a prior history of altercations at Montgomery High, according to friends, family and police officials.

Maria Cervantes, the mother of the 16-year-old student who was injured in the stabbing but recovered, told reporters Thursday that three weeks ago she had been called to a meeting at the school about an altercation between her son and the student who would later wield the knife.

That incident was not followed with sufficient action, she charged.

“I came here and asked specifically what was going to be done to protect my son and the rest of the students here,” she said. “And I feel like the school failed him, they failed him and they failed Jayden (Jess Pienta).”

Cervantes herself said school officials had not contacted her in the wake of the stabbing of her son.

“No one called me and still no one has contacted me,” she said.

During her interview with a group of reporters, a school official ordered Cervantes and the press representatives to step off the school campus.

In response to inquiries from The Press Democrat about any history of altercations between the students and actions the school had taken in response, a district spokesperson provided a brief statement.

“Our school community has experienced a tragic loss, and at this time we are dedicating our resources at the needs of our staff members, students, and their families,” Santa Rosa City Schools spokesperson Vanessa Wedderburn said.

“We are reviewing safety needs across our district and working to ensure that we can adjust and amplify our work to help ensure student and staff safety in our schools,” it continued. “We appreciate everyone joining us in keeping those whose lives have been impacted by this tragic loss in your hearts and helping us to protect their privacy as they work through this unthinkable loss.”

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating what led to the fight between the boys. Any prior altercations had not reached the level of a police response, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

School officials also has yet to answer other key questions, among them: