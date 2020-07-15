Santa Rosa schools chief recommends online-only start to year

The Superintendent of Sonoma County’s largest school district is set to recommend an online-only start to the school year when instruction begins Aug. 17.

Diann Kitamura sent a notice to families of the district’s nearly 16,000 students Wednesday morning announcing that she would recommend all campuses start with distance learning next month.

The alert comes in advance of her formal recommendation which will be included in the board agenda Friday. The school board will make a final vote July 22.

The district will offer three models of online curriculum from which students can choose: Hybrid model that would combine two days in class and three days at home but which will begin with online only; distance learning which will be exclusively online, and a new Learning House program which will also be online but will follow a project-based curriculum and combine students and teachers from different schools.

“Learning online from home in 2020-21 will not be like the online teaching and learning that happened during the spring, when everyone was trying to finish the school year under unexpected and emergency conditions,” Kitamura wrote in her email to families. “Students can expect daily online instruction from teachers, accountability, and regular evaluation and grades.”

Read Kitamura’s letter here.

The recommendation was not unexpected.

Cases of coronavirus have soared locally, landing Sonoma County on the state’s watch list. There has been a tripling of COVID-19 cases since June - more than 700 cases in the past two weeks.

West County Union High School District’s three campus — Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools — will begin the school year on Aug. 13 with online-only classes. Mark West is expected to make a final decision next week, as are Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School and Petaluma City Schools.

This story will be updated.

