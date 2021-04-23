Santa Rosa schools officials concerned about disengaged students as thousands set to return to campuses

As thousands of middle and high school students prepare to return to campus next week in Sonoma County’s largest school district, officials are grappling with yet another number: The more than 1,000 kids who chose neither a distance learning or hybrid schedule. Their families never responded to a survey to indicate where their child would be come Monday.

It’s a number that Santa Rosa City Schools officials say is a worrying indicator of widespread disconnect that has intensified as the coronavirus pandemic has raged on for more than a year.

“I think it could be a combination of a lot of different realities that our students and families are living,” Area 6 school board trustee Stephanie Manieri said. “It definitely weighs heavy on me.”

The district returned thousands of elementary-aged students to campus in two waves starting April 1. On Monday, the first of two groups of middle and high school students are scheduled to return.

The task of scheduling secondary students, with their typical six-subject class schedule and potential for vastly more intermixing, has proven a puzzle, district officials said. Complicating that calculation are the students who did not indicate whether they would be back on campus. Those families who did not reply to the emails, cellphone alerts, and in some cases, home visits, were defaulted to online instruction.

But even more so, the lack of response has reinforced concern among officials that many students — and their families — are increasingly disengaged from the school system. Phone calls, mail, home visits, school site meetings, English language learner community meetings and social media have been employed to reach people, according to Assistant Superintendent Anna Guzman.

“Some of our students, primarily those at the margins have really been challenged through this time. For some, they have seen more COVID-19-related infection and death in their communities than other children have,” she wrote in an email. “There have also been disproportionate economic setbacks and job loss. Our young people in these hard-hit families are at risk for food insecurity, unstable housing, being the primary child care provider, all during these challenging times. Taking a survey may not be a priority; that is why we are trying hard to reach them in different ways.”

The disconnect is most pronounced in communities of color.

Across the approximately 15,500-student district, just 3.2% of white students did not respond to the schedule survey. The share was 11.6% for Latino students, 19% for native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders, 14.5% for Native Americans, 9% for Black students, and 5% for Asian students.

“We know a crisis like this is going to impact communities of color the most,” Manieri said.

Manieri credited district leaders and staff with focusing on what she described as students at the margins. Still, the pandemic has dramatically exacerbated inequities felt keenly by some students and families even before the coronavirus struck Sonoma County.

“It’s my concern that they are not being brought into our system of care. It’s a big concern, but I’m not surprised,” she said.

The numbers didn’t surprise Area 3 trustee Alegria De La Cruz either, but they did bring into vivid relief her intention that kids who have either chosen to stay in distance learning or were placed there by default are not overlooked in the push to return to the classroom.

For some students, remaining at home through the end of the school year may not be a choice based on convenience or grades. The pandemic has been deadly for some families, she said. There has been concern that students who are in distance learning are more likely to be assigned a substitute teacher for the final weeks of school.

“There’s a very vocal group of people who want their kids to come back at all costs,” she said. “I really hope that the cost is not on those kids and those families for whom distance learning is still the best choice.”

“It’s a really tough position that we are putting folks in and that is a reason we are seeing low numbers of kids coming back,” she said.

The district has gone a long way toward addressing those concerns, Guzman said. More than 460 secondary teachers have agreed to teach in-class and online simultaneously, meaning less need for substitutes and more middle and high school students will be able to keep the teachers they have had since the beginning of the year.

Still, significantly more secondary students are opting to stay with distance learning than in elementary grades, the data shows.

Across all middle school campuses, almost 62% of students will return in a hybrid format. In high school, that percentage drops to slightly more than 46%.

On elementary campuses, the average rate of return for hybrid instruction was more than 73%.

The difference doesn’t surprise board president, and retired Montgomery High School principal, Laurie Fong. But it does frustrate her.

“If you don’t like school, why would you go back?” she said. “What does it say about school? To me it says we need more ways to deliver education to kids who don’t like to be in the physical school or the kids who have anxiety in the Petri dish of social interactions. Some kids are good at it and some kids are miserable.”

The learning loss and the heightened anxiety already documented among Sonoma County youth is deeply concerning, Fong said. She has long advocated for structural change in how school is delivered. The high numbers of kids opting out has driven home that status quo isn’t working, she said.

“How do we take this information and learn and figure out that some kids need this and some kids need that? How do we bust wide open the very early 20th century forms of education?” she said.

“We have been educating for the middle lane,” she said. “And only as an afterthought for those kids who are not accessing education very well.”

