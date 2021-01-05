Santa Rosa Schools seeking input on new middle school attendance boundaries

Santa Rosa City Schools will host public meetings at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday to collect input on proposed changes to its middle school boundaries in preparation for the closure of Cook Middle School at the end of the school year. The Board of Trustees is expected to vote on a new map for middle school attendance in January.

Santa Rosa City Schools officials are seeking public input this week on proposals to change a map that impacts thousands of students and their families, reshaping the boundaries of neighborhoods that funnel students into each of the city’s middle schools.

The district is hosting two public meetings via video conference — at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday — to discuss the mapping project and take public input on the proposed changes, which are slated to go into effect for the 2021-22 school year.

The adjustment was sparked by the impending closure of Cook Middle School at the end of the current school year. The Cook campus, currently shared with Cesar Chavez Language Academy, a dual-immersion K-8 Spanish-language charter school, will be transferred fully to Cesar Chavez by the fall, potentially leaving Cook’s approximately 430 students without an option for a neighborhood school.

While Cook students will have the ability to enroll at Cesar Chavez, district officials are moving to adjust and enlarge the attendance boundaries for Comstock, Slater and Santa Rosa middle schools so that those students within Cook’s former boundaries who choose not to attend Cesar Chavez will have a traditional school option. Students who currently live in the attendance areas for Comstock, Slater and Santa Rosa will not be affected other than the likelihood that enrollment will increase at all three campuses.

District officials did not include Rincon Valley Middle School — the largest school by enrollment by far at about 815 students — in the first round of boundary adjustments.

Click here to view a detailed PDF of current Santa Rosa City School boundaries

This is a trial run of sorts. In the next phase, expected to be completed by October, district officials have vowed to redraw boundaries for all of its elementary, middle and high schools so that campuses better reflect the ethnic and socio-economic makeup of the entire district. In coordination with that effort, officials have said they want to reexamine decades-old transfer policies that have for years allowed students to attend schools other than their assigned campus.

All of these machinations are taking place as the district’s nearly 16,000 students have been in distance learning and not attending class on any campus. Along with schools throughout Sonoma County and California, the district’s campuses have been shuttered since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

