Santa Rosa schools superintendent to recommend campuses remain closed through December

Santa Rosa City Schools Board of Education will host a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. To view the meeting, go to https://www.srcschools.org to log in 15 minutes before the start time.

In a move not entirely unexpected, Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura is poised to recommend that classrooms for Sonoma County’s largest school district remain closed through December as the county continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

The recommendation to stick with distance learning until at least 2021 will be presented at the school board’s special meeting Wednesday, and comes as the district approaches the close of the first quarter of home-based instruction for roughly 16,000 elementary, middle and high school students.

The call also falls in line with guidance issued Aug. 20 by Sonoma County Schools Superintendent Steve Herrington and Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, who recommended that all 40 districts in the county plan for no return to in-person learning until next year.

“We had made a commitment that at the quarter we would make a decision,” Kitamura said.

A multitude of factors came into play, Kitamura said, not the least of which is that Sonoma County remains categorized by the state as dealing with “widespread” infection rates and subject to the most stringent restrictions on activities. Additionally, Santa Rosa officials were alerted Friday that districts ― not county public health or the state ― would be tasked with running regular coronavirus testing for employees and managing contact tracing should someone contract the virus.

“We thought it was a state and county function. We did not know it was going to rest on the shoulders of the school district,” Kitamura said. “Honestly, I have no idea how to tackle this. We are not equipped to go find testing places and pay for this and all the things aligned with that. And once again, the responsibility is now on us.”

And crafting a testing protocol before in-person classes could resume is unrealistic before January, she said.

“For me, it added to my presentation in terms of why it feels unsafe for us to move forward with any kind of in-person learning second quarter,” she said. “There are so many variables on these moving plates of stability that it’s really hard to determine and make decisions when things change so rapidly.”

State Sen. Mike McGuire, the Healdsburg Democrat whose district spans the North Coast, said while rapid and frequent testing of school employees is critical to reopening plans, individual schools districts should not be paying the bill.

“I’m a firm believer that we need to implement rapid testing in school districts up and down the state for school employees,” he said. “We are going to need to be able to assist districts with financial resources. ... School districts can’t, and should not, be expected to do this on their own.”

McGuire, a former school board member, is the husband of an elementary school principal in Healdsburg. He said the new load borne by teachers and administrators is already too heavy.

“This is an issue that is very concerning,” he said of districts being saddled with testing and tracing responsibility. “School districts are taxed with implementing distance learning and ensuring the success of every child. I believe that the state is going to need to assist.”

In another reflection of the mixed messages on school safety amid the pandemic, Santa Rosa’s stance on campus reopening comes as county public health officials are set to begin considering waivers to allow small cohorts of elementary-aged students back into classrooms across the county.

In a letter issued Monday to district administrators, Herrington and Mase outlined the criteria schools and districts must meet in order to gain approval from the county Department of Health Services to reopen. But the letter also urged caution.

“Please note that COVID-19 is not contained in Sonoma County,” the letter reads. “The county has linked cases to preschools and child care facilities. Therefore, (districts) who want to submit an application for (a) waiver need to have a plan for how they will do their own surveillance testing and contact tracing; applications that rely on public health to perform this function will be denied.”

Santa Rosa City Schools has an application in the pipeline but Kitamura said she will not consider acting on it until Sonoma County is downgraded from the state’s highest risk tier ― the “widespread” category, illustrated by the color purple ― to “substantial,” the tier shown in red.

And those waivers only deal with elementary aged students, Kitamura said. Left largely unaddressed in the latest round of discussions is how thousands of middle and high school students will be allowed to move from class to class, even in a highly modified schedule, where students mix from one period to the next.

“Now I’m not sure that the public health would agree to that,“ she said.

“People need to know. It’s a big deal. I have people waiting. I’m waiting,” she said. “We have to start talking about it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.