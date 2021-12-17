Santa Rosa scoots closer to shared scooters as City Council approves pilot program

Santa Rosa could see a trial fleet of electric scooters for rent along some of its streets by the spring or early summer after City Council unanimously approved a pilot program Thursday.

Exactly who will manage the e-scooters has yet to be determined.

Bird, a Santa Monica-based micromobility company, works with cities around the world to provide car-free, environmentally friendly transportation options such as bicycles or e-scooters. It has previously conducted a demonstration of its e-scooters for Santa Rosa leaders.

The city plans to hold an application process to select an operator for the pilot program, which will last a year, officials said.

As many as 200 scooters, according to the program, could be placed in parts of downtown and Railroad Square, Roseland and the Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood.

Customers will be required to lock their e-scooters to a bike rack or other fixed piece of equipment after use, and riders under 18 will be required to wear a helmet in accordance with state law.

Santa Rosa officials are likely to write more permanent, comprehensive regulations after the pilot program is underway.

Among those considerations would likely be a cost recovery program for the city, if infrastructure or staff time are impacted by the proliferation of e-scooters.

Council members had a variety of questions about safety, accessibility and how the program will avoid littering Santa Rosa sidewalks with dropped off e-scooters.

“I’m skeptical but i’m willing to give it a shot,“ Councilman John Sawyer said. ”That’s what pilot programs are all about.“

E-scooter rental companies, including Bird and San Francisco-based Lime, have quickly gained ground in metropolitan U.S. cities. The companies began to grow rapidly in the fall of 2017, according to a paper from New York University’s Rudin Center for Transportation.

The scooters have been hailed as a solution to the “first and last mile problem” of public transportation — the idea that more people would use trains like SMART, or city buses, if they had a convenient way to get from stations to their final destinations.

Their proliferation has not been without hiccups, however, as cities have struggled with problems such as riders dropping e-scooters along sidewalks, making it difficult for walkers, or in some cities, large numbers of scooters have been tossed in bodies of water.

The scooters are often rented through an application on a smartphone, but the city of Santa Rosa staff proposal requires the operator to come up with a payment method that needs neither cell phone nor credit card.

Lime, for example, has developed a program called Lime Access that allows for cash payments at convenience store franchises, such as CVS or 7-11. The program requires an application online.

Councilwoman Victoria Fleming warned city staff that as they move past the pilot program, she will want to see assurances that the scooters are in fact accessible to the city’s low income residents who may not have a smartphone.

