April 18 marked the 81st anniversary of Doolittle’s Raid on Tokyo in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December, 1941. Santa Rosa Cub Scout Pack 25 spent the weekend, April 22 and 23, in Alameda living aboard the USS Hornet CV-12 learning about the ship’s history in wartime and peace.

The Hornet was selected by President Richard Nixon to recover the Apollo 11 Astronauts but also has a distinguished service record in the Pacific during World War II and Vietnam.

The Hornet CV-12 is known as the gray ghost as its identical Essex class carrier sister ship was sunk in the battle of Midway.

Scouts lived a sailor’s life for 17 hours, learning about ship systems, history and ghosts. Along with family members, scouts were treated to a chicken dinner in the mess hall and a comfy bunk on the Marine Detention berthing deck.