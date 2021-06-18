Santa Rosa, Sebastopol open places for residents to cool down during heat wave

As a heat wave grips the region for another day Friday, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa are offering places for people to go to escape the heat.

Santa Rosa has not officially opened cooling centers, but announced Thursday that the Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Avenue and the Steele Lane Community Center at 415 Steele Lane will be open Friday for residents seeking relief from the heat. The Finley center is open from 8 a.m-6 p.m. The Steele Lane center is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Both places require people wear face coverings. Sebastopol will operate a cooling center the Sebastopol Youth Annex at 425 Morris St. from 3-7 p.m.

Santa Rosa is predicted to reach a high of 96 degrees, while 94 degrees is predicted for Sebastopol, according to the National Weather Service.

During hot weather, the weather service reminds people to limit strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day, do not leave kids or pets in vehicles, stay in air conditioned areas and drink plenty of fluids.