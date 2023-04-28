Santa Rosa security firm CEO 1st to officially seek District 5 Sonoma County Supervisor seat

The chief executive of a Santa Rosa security firm this week became the first person to officially seek the District 5 seat on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, a position currently held by Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Mark Adams, a resident of Sebastopol, filed a candidate intention statement Tuesday with the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, said Wendy Hudson, the office’s chief deputy. He’s a longtime security professional and former CEO of a private investigation startup that had ties to now-disgraced former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli.

Adams said he wishes to bring “a fresh approach” to current issues, including homelessness, fire preparedness, roads, fiscal management and challenges facing high schools.

He’s the only candidate so far to officially file for the seat in the November 2024 general election, though Hopkins previously announced her intention to seek reelection in a post on social media.

The county’s District 5 encompasses west county, including the entire Sonoma County coast, the lower Russian River area, Sebastopol, and portions of northwest and southwest Santa Rosa. It also includes the coastal towns of Bodega Bay, Jenner and Sea Ranch, as well as Russian River towns Forestville and Guerneville.

Hopkins was elected to the seat in November 2016, as part of the board’s first all-female majority.

Adams, 56, currently heads the Whitestar Group, a Santa Rosa-based company that focuses on workplace investigations for government agencies.

He has an extensive background in law enforcement, including serving as an undercover narcotics officer for the county, and is a court-certified expert witness in Sonoma, Mendocino, and Marin counties related to narcotics matters and workplace employment investigations. He earned a bachelor’s in business management from St. Mary’s College, Moraga.

“Having spent most of life in Sonoma County, I have watched how a number of issues have plagued us and observed how our leaders responded,” Adams said Friday in an emailed statement to The Press Democrat.

“I was encouraged to run by people who feel like the incumbent has lost touch with our community,” he added. “I want to give voters in District 5 a choice. They can re-elect someone who says the right things but delivers little, or they can choose a new approach on the challenges we face: homelessness, fire preparedness, roads, fiscal management, even high schools.”

As a retired law enforcement officer, former firefighter and businessperson with experience in public and private sector entities, “I know how to listen and lead, and that’s what I’ll do as County Supervisor,” he said.

“I’m running to get things done and make sure all the citizens of this county have a voice.”

Adams formerly served as CEO of Whitestar Security Group, a private security startup that dissolved in May 2021. At the company’s outset in May 2020, Foppoli was one of six partners and three investors in Whitestar Security Group.

Adams continued as chief executive of his company, Whitestar Group, which started in 2004.

In January 2021, Hopkins began her second term as a Sonoma County supervisor. She could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

Hopkins announced her intent to run for reelection on her 40th birthday, April 14, in a post on Facebook that asked people looking to contribute to her campaign to instead donate to a local nonprofit or a GoFundMe for a community member in need.

“I believe in democracy,” she said in her post. “Bring it! I will joyfully run a fundraising-free campaign against a big spender backed by the special interests I’ve pissed off over the years.”

