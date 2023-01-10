Outside of Tuesday’s public hearing, comments and questions about the budget can be directed to the Finance Department by mail to 90 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95404, by calling 707-543-3140 or emailing 050401@srcity.org. Comments can also be submitted through an online form .

Residents can learn more about the budget and review budget documents online on the city’s website .

– Join through Zoom: Watch the meeting digitally and comment online through Zoom by going to zoom.us/join . The meeting ID is 868 7677 9687.

– Call in: Dial 877-853-5257 to join the meeting telephonically.

Residents can participate in the budget hearing several ways:

Santa Rosa’s leaders want residents to tell them what they’d like to see prioritized in the upcoming city budget.

City Council will host a public hearing on Tuesday to solicit public comments and feedback as City Hall kickstarts the fiscal year 2023-24 budget process.

The hearing is expected to start at or after 5 p.m. and residents can participate in person or virtually.

Despite last June’s council approval of a structurally balanced 2022-23 budget ― the first in at least five years ― city administrators have warned they anticipate a deficit next year because of rising payroll expenses and other operating factors.

Budget officials projected a $1.4 million deficit because of cost-of-living adjustments that will raise employee salaries. That figure doesn’t take into account any additional operational necessities that should be covered, increased costs of goods and potential dips in tax revenue amid an expected economic downturn.

Following Tuesday’s public hearing and a scheduled discussion next month where council members will set their goals for 2023, department heads and management will spend the next few months crafting the budget.

City officials will present department budgets over a two-day hearing May 9 and 10 and a draft budget on June 5.

City Council is expected to adopt a final budget on June 20.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.