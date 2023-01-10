Santa Rosa seeking feedback on budget priorities for 2023-24
Santa Rosa’s leaders want residents to tell them what they’d like to see prioritized in the upcoming city budget.
City Council will host a public hearing on Tuesday to solicit public comments and feedback as City Hall kickstarts the fiscal year 2023-24 budget process.
The hearing is expected to start at or after 5 p.m. and residents can participate in person or virtually.
Despite last June’s council approval of a structurally balanced 2022-23 budget ― the first in at least five years ― city administrators have warned they anticipate a deficit next year because of rising payroll expenses and other operating factors.
Budget officials projected a $1.4 million deficit because of cost-of-living adjustments that will raise employee salaries. That figure doesn’t take into account any additional operational necessities that should be covered, increased costs of goods and potential dips in tax revenue amid an expected economic downturn.
Following Tuesday’s public hearing and a scheduled discussion next month where council members will set their goals for 2023, department heads and management will spend the next few months crafting the budget.
City officials will present department budgets over a two-day hearing May 9 and 10 and a draft budget on June 5.
City Council is expected to adopt a final budget on June 20.
You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.
Paulina Pineda
Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter
Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: