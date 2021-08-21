Santa Rosa seeks input for short-term rental ordinance

Santa Rosa is seeking input from property owners regarding short-term residential rentals as it develops an urgency ordinance.

The city wants to make sure homes or rooms rented for 30 days or less are compatible with the neighborhoods where they are located.

Residents and owners or operators of short-term rentals within city limits are being asked to take a short survey by Aug. 31 on how city staff should approach the ordinance. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

The surveys are being distributed through a variety of digital channels.

City staff will be working to draft the short-term rental urgency ordinance over the next several weeks with plans to hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance at the Oct.12 City Council meeting.

To access the survey or get more information on short-term rentals, go to srcity.org/STR.

