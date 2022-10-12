A Santa Rosa man, described by authorities as a “serial child molester” who was convicted last month of multiple sex crimes against child relatives, was sentenced Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court to 125 years to life in prison, and life without the possibility of parole.

Judge Robert LaForge, who handed down the sentence, told Jose DeJesus-Galindo his crimes were “‘horrible’ and that he would sentence him for longer if he could,” according to a news release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

DeJesus-Galindo, 43, had initially been accused of molesting a 6-year-old relative.

An investigation into that incident began in 2016, when the child was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

DeJesus-Galindo was charged in that incident, officials said.

But in 2018, as that case was still making its way through the court system, a second person came forward and accused DeJesus-Galindo of touching her during incidents that took place years earlier — when she was about 11 or 12. And, in 2020, a third person accused DeJesus-Galindo of sexually assaulting her weekly — around the same time he was assaulting her sister, according to the DA’s Office.

All three cases were consolidated and tried together in a monthlong trial that took place in September, officials said.

Deputy District Attorney Jason Riehl, who prosecuted the case, said Tuesday that “there are hardly words to describe (DeJesus-Galindo’s) inhumane and animalistic behavior.”

Ultimately, a Sonoma County jury convicted DeJesus-Galindo of three felony counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 for the first victim, multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14 for the second victim and another count of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14 for the third victim.

The jury also believed additional allegations that DeJesus-Galindo had inflicted great bodily injury against one victim and that he had tied or bound a second victim. All three victims lived in the household with him.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch added that “the jury clearly believed the children and delivered verdicts that denounced the defendant’s despicable actions. ...While (the victims) can’t erase the horror that was done to them, hopefully this sentence will provide some comfort to them going forward.”

