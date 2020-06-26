Santa Rosa set to continue conversation over police reform, coronavirus pandemic

Santa Rosa is set to hold several community meetings and forums next week regarding the local response to calls for police reforms and the coronavirus pandemic.

First up will be a confidential City Council session Tuesday to discuss litigation filed against the city by protesters who claim they were injured by law enforcement officers during protests calling for police reform and moves to address racial injustice.

The council then will transition to an open virtual meeting at 2 p.m. to discuss a list of 30 items related to economic recovery efforts, which began in April in response to the pandemic’s wide fallout on businesses and jobs.

That will be followed by a 4 p.m. virtual forum on the city’s “community empowerment plan,” a program enacted after the protests over George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

The conversation is set to continue at 2 p.m. Wednesday during the the first meeting of the City Council public safety committee, a group comprised of Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, Vice Mayor Victoria Fleming and Councilman John Sawyer.

The committee is set to look at the Santa Rosa Police Department’s existing policies and see how they align with a set of policy reforms known as “8 Can’t Wait;” the city’s vacant police auditor position; and a report reviewing the Police Department’s response to the local protests.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.