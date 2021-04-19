Santa Rosa sets heat record Sunday ahead of possible rain this weekend

Temperatures reached a record-high of 90 degrees in Santa Rosa on Sunday, ahead of expected clear skies in the North Bay through most of this week and possible rain by the weekend.

The all-time high for April 18 broke the previous record of 88 degrees recorded in Santa Rosa in 1954, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, inland areas of Sonoma County also saw warm weather in the high 80s to low 90s.

North Bay temperatures are forecast to cool down closer to seasonal averages this week, reaching the mid-70 to low 80s inland and 60s at the coast. By this coming Sunday, weather service models are showing the possibility of about an inch of rain across Sonoma County.

“It’s definitely not going not make up any of the rain deficit (for this wet season), but we’ll take any rainfall we can get at this point,” said weather service meteorologist Roger Gass.

Since Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has received 12.7 inches of rainfall, just 38% of what is normal by this time of the year.

In Mendocino County on Sunday night, a 100-acre wildfire broke out near Highway 253 and Boonville Road amid hot, dry conditions. The fire is 15% contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The small blaze is a reminder that fire season, which typically starts in May or June, is right around the corner.

“Were not in the situation yet were we’re concerned but large spread rapidly growing fires,” Gass said. “But it’s highly likely our fire season well likely start off a little earlier this year.”

